Femi Fani-Kayode Criticizes ECOWAS Over Buhari’s Appointment

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has criticized the appointment of President Buhari as the coordinator for COVID-19 response in West Africa.

Buhari bagged the appointment after a teleconference meeting with members of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

The ECOWAS members held the meeting to find solution to the coronavirus pandemic in the region.

Reacting to the appointment, Femi Fani-Kayode described it as a mistake.

According to the former minister, Buhari can barely manage himself let alone the task given to him.

He tweeted: “The greatest mistake that the ECOWAS leaders have made is to appoint @MBuhari as the leader of the fight against Covid-19.

“This is a cataclysmic error which they will deeply regret. He can barely manage himself and now you ask him to manage a sub-region of 400 million people?”