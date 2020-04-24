COVID-19 Lockdown Not Effective – Lagos Assembly Speaker

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the lockdown of the state over the coronavirus outbreak is not effective.

Commending the efforts of Governor Babajide sanwo-Olu and his Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, Obasa stated that more needed to be done to curb the spread of the virus.

In a series of tweets, the Speaker stated that the lockdown needs to be enforced at Local Government levels.

He said, “I commend the Commissioner for Health @ProfAkinAbayomi, through him to the Executive Governor of Lagos @jidesanwoolu for your unrelenting effort on #COVID19.

“But, I must say that the lockdown is not quite effective, can we domesticate the lockdown by involving the Local government?

“Just as we have the incident command at the State level, can we replicate the same at those Local Government with high rising number of #COVID19.

“If the lockdown will continue, it is better we move with all strategies.”