Ajax have been denied the Dutch Eredivisie title as the 2019/20 season was ended on Friday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Concise News reports.

It is also understood that there will be no promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie or relegation from the top flight.

The decisions were reached during a video conference call between the Dutch FA (KNVB) and clubs.

Ajax were top of the Eredivisie table, ahead of AZ Alkmaar on goal difference, with nine rounds of matches to play when the season was suspended due to COVID-19.

Reacting, Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar said, “As a player and as a club you naturally want to become champion.

“You want to show it on the field and we have been at the top all year round. Then it is a pity that you are not declared champion, but in this situation that may be understandable. There are more important things at the moment than football.”

The Eredivisie has put Ajax forward to go directly to the play-offs of the Champions League, with AZ playing in the second qualifying round.

Third-placed Feyenoord go straight into the group stage of the Europa League with PSV and Willem II qualifying for the second qualifying round for the competition.

But the decisions did not go down well with AZ.

They have released a statement saying they are considering their options as regards the awarding of European places.

“We have been trying for weeks in the background to elaborate multiple scenarios to prevent the situation we are now in,” the statement read.