Coronavirus: Why The Rich Wants The Poor To Stay At Home – AY Comedian

AY Comedian has revealed why rich people want the poor to stay at home in this coronavirus lockdown which is partially complied to by Nigerians.

According to him, the rich are afraid that the virus will spread the more if people don’t stay indoors.

He also revealed that poor people can’t afford to stay indoors due to another virus called hunger virus.

AY Comedian wrote: “All we keep hearing daily is “STAY AT HOME”.The rich wants the poor to stay home to avoid the spread of Corvid19, but HUNGER VIRUS won’t allow the poor to stay home.We can only control d spread of d virus when the rich helps the poor by providing enough food to stay at home.

Two main pandemics at the moment we are fighting…… 1. Coronavirus

2. Hunger virus.

Two main group of people at the moment fighting the the pandemics…… 1. The Rich and

2. The poor.

The the global irony and the African outlook…… The rich is afraid of the virus.

The poor is afraid of hunger.

The rich wants the poor to stay home to avoid the spread, but hunger won’t allow the poor to stay home.

The poor fears that if they stay home, the hunger virus will kill them.

The rich fears that if they also come out of their homes the coronavirus will kill them……. What a delicate situation we have ……… Opinion:

In other to restore the world or Nigeria to it’s normal social equilibrium.

The rich should assist the poor with food, so that they can stay at home.

When the rich succeeds in keeping the poor at home by providing enough food.

The spread of the coronavirus which the rich fears the most will be chased out!

This is common sense…..Yet because some people have the microphones, all you hear is …… “stay at home”………. “stay at home” .

How can they stay at home when the hunger virus is at home.

fight coronavirus

fight Hunger“