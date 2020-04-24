Coronavirus: 10 More Patients Recover In Lagos State

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday disclosed that 10 more coronavirus patients had been discharged from isolation centres in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria.

Concise News reports that 119 people have so far recovered from the disease in Lagos, which is the epicentre of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Among those discharged were three foreigners – two Indians and one Filipino, according to the governor.

“Even with the number of cases rising, we are happy to celebrate our success stories because they show that a positive #COVID19 case isn’t necessarily a case of doom and gloom,” the governor tweeted.

“Today, 10 patients; 3 females & 7 males including 3 foreigners have been discharged from our facilities.

“We are encouraged by these discharged cases and the support we have received from the citizens of the state in the battle against #COVID19 but I urge us all not to relent because it is imperative that we win.

“Remember to practice great personal hygiene and join our #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a facemask whenever you are in public.

“Social distancing is still very key in stopping the spread and we must #StayHomeStaySafe to #SaveLives

“Together, we will beat #COVID19.”

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria hit 1,095 on Friday night following the confirmation 114 new infections by the country’s centre for disease control.

Concise News reports 80 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, two in Abuja and Zamfara, while one case each was recorded in Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna and Sokoto.