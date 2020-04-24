Abba Kyari’s Sins Are Forgiven Because He Loved Buhari – Adesina

Femi Adesina, a Special Adviser to the President, has shared his thoughts about late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who died due to complications with coronavirus.

In an article, Adesina disclosed that Kyari was the brain behind most of the projects accomplished by President Buhari.

He also expressed believe that most of Kyari’s sins were forgiven because of his love for Buhari.

The article reads: “Mallam Abba headed the bureaucracy of the Presidential Villa, and we constantly had things to do together. Almost daily. He had his strengths, and his weaknesses. We all do,” Adesina said.

“But my greatest plus for him was his loyalty to our principal. It was never in doubt. And for me, if you love Buhari, all your sins are forgiven. If they are like scarlet, they become white as snow. If they are red like crimson, they become white as wool. That is me, no apologies.

“I have read majority of the things written about Kyari. Positive and negative. I love the balanced one by Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola: ‘I bear testimony to his dedicated execution of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) initiative, which guaranteed funds to cash-strapped projects like the Second Niger Bridge, the Abuja-Kano Highway, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Mambilla Hydro Project, and the East-West Road…

“’Like all of us, Abba was flawed but he was not conceited. We disagreed but I never found Abba disagreeable.’

“Infrastructure would be one of the strongest achievements of the Buhari government by the time it exits in 2023. There’s no way those great projects would be counted, without the name of Kyari being mentioned. Or the rice and fertilizer revolution, and agriculture generally.

“He was the moving force behind most of them, translating the vision of the President into action. The good he did will live after him. The weaknesses have been interred with his bones.

“Some people, particularly on social media, have rejoiced about the passage of the Chief of Staff. They are of all men most miserable. Really to be pitied.

“Those gloating are mere mortals. We all have our different appointments with death. May it only be in the fullness of time is our prayer. But nobody has control over it.

“I also point those misguided minds to the Good Book, in Psalms 62:9: ‘Surely men of low degree are vanity, and men of high degree are a lie. In the balances they will go up; they are together lighter than vanity.’

“Rejoice not at any man’s death, because all men, whether of low or high degree, are vanity and a lie.

“Abba Kyari sleeps, till the great day of awakening, after what Shakespeare calls ‘life’s fitful fever.’ He contracted the deadly virus on an official trip abroad. So, he died in the line of duty. He has done his own. You too, do your own. For God, for country, and for humanity.”