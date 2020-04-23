Tackle COVID-19 Or Resign – Deji Adeyanju Tells Buhari To Stop Hiding

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has told President Muhammadu Buhari to come out and lead Nigeria in its fight against COVID-19.

In a statement issued, Deji Adeyanju slammed the President’s attitude of addressing Nigerians every two weeks as lackadaisical.

“The President needs to show leadership. Every day, we watch the American President, Donald Trump, addressing Americans and meeting with his cabinet on efforts being made to curtail the virus from spreading. This lackadaisical attitude of addressing Nigerians every two weeks by President Muhammadu Buhari in such a time like this is totally unacceptable.

“The demise of the President’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Abba Kyari to the COVID-19 pandemic should ordinarily, be an eye-opener for the president to see that he must act decisively and timely in order to contain this deadly virus.”

He also advised the President to resign if he can’t lead the country due to fear of being infected.

“If President Buhari is afraid of getting infected or leading the country from the front, he should resign so that a more competent hand can take over. This is not the time to be hiding under the bed in Aso Rock. Thousands of citizens will die if the President doesn’t show leadership. Come out of hiding.

“The President has not convened the Federal Executive Council meeting for weeks now. He should do that immediately either through Skype, teleconferencing or physically at the villa to set out clear cut agendas to prevent more unavoidable deaths of Nigerians and spread of the virus. The president should not leave the country on autopilot without clear direction or leadership.”