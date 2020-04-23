South Africa To Ease Coronavirus Lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said South Africa would from May 1st begin to ease a total lockdown imposed on the country due to the coronavirus.

“We have accordingly decided that beyond Thursday the 30th of April, we should begin a gradual and phased recovery,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

“We will implement what we call a risk adjusted strategy through which we take a deliberate and cautious approach to the easing of current lockdown restrictions.”

Across the world, more than 185,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus, with South Africa recording at least 75 deaths.