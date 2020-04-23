Simon Lalong Extends Lockdown In Plateau Indefinitely

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has said that the lockdown declared in the state due to coronavirus will continue indefinitely from Sunday.
This comes after the lockdown in the state was relaxed by three days to enable people to re-stock their homes with food and other needed items.
Lalong who doubles as the chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force in the state also announced that earlier restrictions before the total lockdown remain.
“As the total lockdown elapses by midnight today 23rd April 2020, the Government has adopted the following decisions; the total lockdown will be relaxed from Midnight of Thursday 23rd April 2020 to 12th Midnight of Sunday 26th April 2020 to enable people to restock their homes.
“Thereafter, the total lockdown will resume on Monday 27th April 2020.
“However, Details of the next phase of the lockdown will be issued in due course”, he explained.
“By implication, the earlier restrictions before the total lockdown remain”, Lalong stressed in a statewide broadcast.
