Ramadan 2020: Sultan Announces Commencement Date In Nigeria

Ramadan begins Friday, April 24, in Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who is the leader of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, announced Thursday.

The NSCIA President-General confirmed that the new moon was sighted on Thursday, meaning that Ramadan will start on Friday in the country.

Also, Ramadan begins on Friday in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Tunisia, Lebanon, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq’s Sunni Muslim minority.

The Gulf sultanate of Oman announced the crescent was not spotted, thus Ramadan will begin on Saturday.

It is understood that during Ramadan Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to sunset.