Ramadan 2020: Sultan Announces Commencement Date In Nigeria

Ramadan begins Friday, April 24, in Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who is the leader of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, announced Thursday.
The NSCIA President-General confirmed that the new moon was sighted on Thursday, meaning that Ramadan will start on Friday in the country.
Also, Ramadan begins on Friday in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Tunisia, Lebanon, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq’s Sunni Muslim minority.
The Gulf sultanate of Oman announced the crescent was not spotted, thus Ramadan will begin on Saturday.
It is understood that during Ramadan Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to sunset.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.