Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 Speaks On Nationwide Lockdown

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has dissociated itself from a statement which alleged that the Federal Government will be announcing a nationwide lockdown.

The statement said that the nationwide lockdown would be as a result of the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in the country.

This has now been described as fake by the Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, who advised the public to disregard it.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a fake task force media statement, which was said to be signed by me, talking about a proposed complete lockdown of the country.

“Not only did the statement patently fail, it was badly written. It is unfortunate that a small number of persons continue to engage in mischief-making at such a serious time when we are talking about Coronavirus infection.

“I must reiterate that the task force has not released any official statement on a complete lockdown. I refer to the SGF’s speech yesterday, on submitting formal findings to Mr President, this is yet to happen.

“I request that the public and the media take caution in circulating or publishing unverified news.

“To be very clear, all formal statements on the emergency response are made through this daily press briefing or through official press statements.”