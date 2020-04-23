Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Thursday, April 23rd, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, April 23rd, 2020.

1. Nigeria Records 91 New Coronavirus Cases, Tally Now 873

Nigeria recorded 91 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number in the country to 873. Concise News reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 74 infections in Lagos, five in Kaduna, four in Ogun, two in Delta, and two in Edo, while Kwara, Oyo, Abuja and Adamawa have one each. Till date, 197 persons have been discharged while the country has recorded 28 deaths.

2. Coronavirus: Nigerian Governors Propose 14-day National Lockdown

The governors of the 36 states in Nigeria have agreed to have the country locked down for the next two weeks to mitigate spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Concise News understands that this is subject to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval. Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, said the governors agreed on the measure at their virtual meeting on Wednesday.

3. Nigeria Secures Release Of 60 Nationals From Tanzanian Prisons

The government of Nigeria on Wednesday said it had secured the release of 60 Nigerians from Tanzanian prisons. Concise News reports that the 60 Nigerians were among 73 other citizens of Nigeria serving various jail terms in the east African country. Spokesperson for the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission,Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said before COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Mission had been working on repatriation of Nigerian prisoners in Tanzania.

4. El-rufai Recovers From Coronavirus

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has announced that he has recovered from coronavirus weeks after testing positive for the disease. El-rufai revealed that two test results carried out on him showed that he had recovered from the virus. He also revealed that he gave himself medical attention for four weeks.

5. What Nigeria Should Do About Global Oil Price – Atiku

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has advised Nigeria to build a strategic crude oil reserve with massive storage capacity that can hold at least a month’s worth of our OPEC production capacity. Atiku stated that the move will prevent the country’s economy from being tossed to and fro by circumstances beyond Nigeria’s powers. He also called for internal control which he says is done by other countries to protect every sector of their economy.

6. Ignore COVID-19 Vaccine Sold In Kano – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has advised Nigerians to ignore a COVID-19 vaccine being sold on the streets in Kano State. Mohammed who spoke at the daily press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, stated that the vaccine has not been certified. The Minister also advised people to maintain the guidelines given by health authorities to protect themselves.

7. COVID-19 Vaccine: UK Begins Clinical Human Trial Thursday

Matt Hancock, the health secretary in the United Kingdom, has said that clinical trial will begin on Thursday for a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Hancock stated that the government is throwing everything at the vaccine which was developed by scientists at Oxford University and named ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. He said the government will “back them to the hilt and give them every resource they need to get them the best possible chance of success as soon as possible”.

8. Deported Almajiris WIll Return As Bandits – Shehu Sani

Former senator from Kaduna central Shehu Sani has condemned the northern governors for their strategy in tackling the Almajiri system in their region. With COVID-19 fast spreading across Nigeria, the governors have decided to deport Almajiris who are not indigenes of their states. The Kano State government had deported 419 Almajiris to Katsina State where they will be lodged at the NYSC camp in the state.

9. Comedian ‘I Go Dye’ Donates Mansion To FG As Isolation Centre

Comedian ‘I Go Dye’ has donated his mansion – New Fapoh Royal Seal – to the Federal Government for use as an isolation centre in its fight against COVID-19. The comedian stated that he made the contribution on learning that the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria has increased.

10. Ahmed Musa Reacts To Report Of Testing Positive For COVID-19

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa says he and his family members never tested positive for COVID-19 as reported on social media. According to the footballer, he and his family flew into Nigeria from his base in Saudi Arabia and have observed the government’s guidelines of 140-day isolation. Musa described the report of testing positive for COVID-19 as false and aimed at gaining social media followers.

