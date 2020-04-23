My Father Beat My Brain Back To Factory Setting – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie has revealed how his father, Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, beat his brain back to factory setting for thinking about quitting school.
Yul Edochie who is now an actor and politician stated that his father beat him up when he told him that he should open a shop for him because he wants to quit school.
Thanking his father for the beating hie received which played a huge role in how he turned out, he narrated:
“In JSS 2, I told my father I didn’t want to go to school anymore, he should open an electrical shop for me. He said ok. He invited me into his room, locked the door and pulled out his belt. He gave me the beating of my life that reset my brain to factory setting. Look at me today. Thank you, dad”.
