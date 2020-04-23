Lockdown Extension: Buhari To Decide On Governors’ Proposal

President Muhammadu Buhari will decide on the 14-day national lockdown proposed by state governors in Nigeria, according to Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Concise News reports that governors of the 36 States in Nigeria had on Wednesday agreed to the implementation of an inter-state lockdown in the country to help check the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, Lagos, which houses the highest number of coronavirus patients in Nigeria, Abuja, and the state of Ogun are on total lockdown imposed by the president, while several other states are partially locked down.

But the governors believe that Nigeria needs to implement an inter-state lockdown to make the effort toward the curtailing of the spread of COVID-19 more effective.

And speaking on Thursday at the 18th joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mustapha said: “Basically, what they [governors] are suggesting is that travels from one state to the other should be stopped with certain exemptions of essential services, petroleum products, farm inputs, fertilizer so that we can keep the wheel of our economy ready.

“That is their proposal, federal government is yet to take a decision and as to whether that will be part of our report, the presidential task force will meet and take holistic look at all the proposals that are coming in as to the next line of action going forward.

“This will not be taken in isolation and so I want to assure you that we are working in synergy and collaboratively with the state governments and subnational entities that with this phase going into the third phase, it will be more collaborative that we would have taken into consideration the inputs and interests of different segments of our society.”

Till date, 873 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Nigeria.

The country recorded 91 new infections on Wednesday, out of which 74 were confirmed in Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Africa’s most populous nation.