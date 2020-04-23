Lebanese Man Who Advertised Nigerian Girl On Facebook Arrested

The Lebanese Government has arrested a man who placed a Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook for the sum of of $1,000.

Wael Jerro made a Facebook advert which shows the passport of the Nigerian girl with the name Busari Peace from Ibadan, Oyo State.

The advert reads: “Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She’s 30 years old, she’s very active and very clean. Price: $1,000.”

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, has now revealed that Jerro has been arrested by the Lebanese government.

She tweeted: “Breaking news on Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese! The Lebanese Government just announced the arrest of Mr. WAEL JERRO for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl”.