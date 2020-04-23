Lebanese Man Who Advertised Nigerian Girl On Facebook Arrested

The Lebanese Government has arrested a man who placed a Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook for the sum of of $1,000.
Wael Jerro made a Facebook advert which shows the passport of the Nigerian girl with the name Busari Peace from Ibadan, Oyo State.
The advert reads: “Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She’s 30 years old, she’s very active and very clean. Price: $1,000.”
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, has now revealed that Jerro has been arrested by the Lebanese government.
She tweeted: “Breaking news on Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese! The Lebanese Government just announced the arrest of Mr. WAEL JERRO for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl”.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.