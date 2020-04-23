Emmanuel Adebayor has said that he will not donate anything to his home country Togo to help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Adebayor made this known in reaction to people wondering why he hasn’t followed the footsteps of Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o in making donations.

Speaking in a Facebook live video, the 36-year old who plies his trade for Olimpia in Paraguay said:

“I always do things according to the wishes of my heart and not according to the words of others.

I’m sorry that people compare me to Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba by asking me why I don’t have a foundation or why I don’t donate, as if I was the one who brought the coronavirus to Togo…

“I am neither the one nor the other, I am me, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor. A word of advice for the guys regarding donations, I will not do that. Everything is clear and very simple. Thank you and good day.”