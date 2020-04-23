Governor Seyi Makinde Announced Death Of COVID-19 Patient

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced the death of a COVID-19 patient in the state who died before his test result could come back positive.

Makinde disclosed this in a series of tweets which reveals that the patient died at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He wrote: “The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back positive. The patient died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, before his result came out today. Contact tracing has already commenced.

“As reported earlier, one confirmed case was transferred to Lagos. So, there are currently five active cases in Oyo State.

“Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing. Gatherings in Oyo State are limited to a maximum of ten persons.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced new cases of the virus: 74 in Lagos, 5 in Katsina, 4 in Ogun, 2 in Delta, 2 in Edo, 1 in Kwara, 1 in Oyo, 1 in FCT, and one in Adamawa State.