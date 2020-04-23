COVID-19: Lukaku Apologizes Over Comment On Inter Milan Players

Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku has reportedly apologized for suggesting that 90 per cent of the club’s players may have contracted COVID-19 in January.
Lukaku made the claim in an Instagram live chat with Belgian TV presenter Kat Kerkhofs on April 21.
“We had a week off in December, we returned to work and I swear that 23 out of 25 players were ill. I am not kidding,” Lukaku said.
“We played against Radja Nainggolan’s Cagliari and after about 25 minutes, one of our defenders [Milan Skriniar] had to leave the pitch. He could not continue and almost fainted.
“Everyone was coughing and had a fever. When I was warming up, I felt a lot hotter than usual. I hadn’t suffered from a fever in years.
“After the game there was a planned dinner with guests from Puma, but I thanked them and went straight to bed. We never did the COVID-19 tests at that moment, so we will never know for sure.”
The BBC are now reporting that the Belgian has apologized for his comment after Inter Milan reprimanded him.
