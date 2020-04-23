Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has shared a word of prayer for pregnant women and newborn babies in this period of coronavirus pandemic.

The actress who just finished serving community service for flouting order on restriction took to social media with a post wishing pregnant women well.

“The Lord will keep them all safe and we will only hear good news from their camps!! AMEN!!!,” she said on Twitter.

In her Instagram story, the actress said, “Prayers for all the pregnant women and newborn babies during this pandemic attack. May they all be safe and sound in Jesus name.”

Reports have it that about eight babies have been diagnosed with coronavirus in China, while at least one baby has been reported dead from the virus in the UK and the US.

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria has reached over 800 as announced by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC.