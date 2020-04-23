Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has in a series of new prophecies said that the novel coronavirus is here to stay.

Nigeria currently has over 800 cases of the deadly virus and has recorded 25 deaths.

Primate Ayodele who issued his prophecies to media houses stated that the disease is not going anywhere and that it may become airborne soon.

He said, “Coronavirus is here to stay. It is not going anytime soon.

“I see it becoming an airborne disease.

“WHO (World Health Organisation and United Nations need to look into this.

“Government should start doing things to make the economy look better. I see social distancing persisting till next year.

“COVID-19 will cause serious hunger in the world, especially Africa. There should be three days prayer to avert more COVID-19 deaths.”