Buhari Gets ECOWAS Appointment On COVID-19 Response

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as the coordinator of the COVID-19 response in the region.

The decision was reached after members engaged in a teleconference meeting on the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on New Media, broke the news on social media.

He tweeted, “the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, leaders at an extraordinary summit held by video conference have appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as the Champion to coordinate the COVID-19 response in the sub-region.

“All the other Presidents will be available to support President Buhari.”

Speaking during the meeting, Buhari tasked leaders in the region to tap into opportunities created by the coronaviru pandemic.

He said, “In every challenging situation such as the current one, there are also opportunities. Our region must therefore seek to find those opportunities provided by this gloomy global outlook for its benefit by embarking on the implementation of such critical policies, which before now, will be difficult to accept.”