Bode George Tackles FG On COVID-19, Lockdown

Bode George, a chieftain of the PDP, has criticized the Federal Government on the way it has been handling the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

According to him, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, shouldn’t;t have been made the chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19.

He also expressed concern on how those on a low income will feed in the time of lockdown.

“For me, there are lapses. It is not an administrative issue. They needed to have certain people with knowledge who are specialists in that level, who will give us detailed explanation of what this COVID-19 pandemic is all about so that Nigerians can get a full grasp of what we are dealing with”. Bode George told Daily Independent.

“Nigerians are currently lockdown at home for more than three weeks now. What is the alternative for low income earners, people who rely on daily income. How will they survive?”

“We need daily briefings on this issue. The Chief of Staff to the President passed on. Some said he died London, others said he was flown to Cuba while some said he died in Lagos here. Nobody got the right information. I don’t subscribe to the management at all.”

“How can the Secretary to the Government of the Federation be the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force? We need somebody with good expertise and knowledge of what the virus is. It is a war but we are fighting it with kid gloves. This is a war that you can’t see your enemy.”

“We need people to brief Nigerians on a daily basis. Who is giving us update? Nobody! We all feed on rumours and we don’t know what to believe”.