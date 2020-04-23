Ahmed Musa Reacts To Report Of Testing Positive For COVID-19

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa has stated that he and his family never tested positive for COVID-19 as reported by some online media.

According to the footballer, he and his family flew into Nigeria from Saudi Arabia where he plays and have observed the government’s guidelines of 14 days isolation.

Sharing on Instagram, Ahmed Musa described the report of testing positive for COVID-19 as false and aimed at gaining social media followers.

He shared: “It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post 𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 about me testing positive to Covid 19. ⁣

⁣”This is a pandemic taking peoples lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood. ⁣

⁣

“My 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 and 𝐈 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭’𝐬 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟏𝟒 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 not because any of us have the virus.⁣

⁣

“We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don’t fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family. ⁣

⁣

“Stay 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠”.