Ahmed Musa Reacts To Report Of Testing Positive For COVID-19

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa has stated that he and his family never tested positive for COVID-19 as reported by some online media.

According to the footballer, he and his family flew into Nigeria from Saudi Arabia where he plays and have observed the government’s guidelines of 14 days isolation.

Sharing on Instagram, Ahmed Musa described the report of testing positive for COVID-19 as false and aimed at gaining social media followers.

He shared: “It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post ๐Ÿ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ง๐ž๐ฐ๐ฌ about me testing positive to Covid 19. โฃ

โฃ”Thisย is a pandemic taking peoples lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood. โฃ

โฃ

“My ๐Ÿ๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฒ and ๐ˆ ๐œ๐š๐ฆ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐’๐š๐ฎ๐๐ข ๐€๐ซ๐š๐›๐ข๐š ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ’๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ข๐ฌ๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ not because any of us have the virus.โฃ

โฃ

“We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don’t fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family. โฃ

โฃ

“Stay ๐ฌ๐š๐Ÿ๐ž, ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ฌ๐จ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ”.