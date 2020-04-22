Tonto Dikeh Slams DSTV Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Actress Tonto Dikeh has slammed South African owned cable television company DSTV due to the coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria.

According to the single mother of one, she hasn’t been able to work as a result of the lockdown, hence she feels DSTV need to do something about their fees.

Tonto Dikeh who revealed that some landlords are giving out relief packages and cancelling out debts, called on DSTV to do the same.

In her words “This is very insensitive…So where I’m a going to get the money to pay you Dstv???? Or is there any work I’m doing that the lockdown did not affect???? After you all complain about government….

The change starts with us.. #Even some kind hearted landlords are Irving relief package and writing debts out. Talk more of a company that has Made Trillions off us.. WICKEDDDDDDDDD I SAY… #I honestly don’t even watch You so please disconnect…

It’s no Love lost here”