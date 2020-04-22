Prince Charles Reacts To Abba Kyari’s Death

Prince Charles has described the death of former Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari as “a desperately sad news.”

Concise News reports that the heir to the British throne sent his “deepest possible sympathy” to President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of Nigeria on Wednesday.

Prince Charles regretted that the death of Kyari had occurred through this “pernicious virus…I can only begin to imagine what an immense gap Mr. Kyari’s untimely death will leave in Your Excellency’s life and my heart goes to you and Mr. Kyari’s family.”

Similarly, in a message through the Embassy of Rwanda in Abuja, President Paul Kagame, the government and people of Rwanda extended their heartfelt condolences and used the opportunity “to express solidarity to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as we are faced with the Covid-19 global crisis.”