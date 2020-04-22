Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020.

1. Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 117 New Cases, Total Now 782

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday confirmed 117 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 782. Concise News reports that 59 of the latest cases were recorded in Lagos, 22 in Abuja, 14 in Kano, and six in Borno. The health agency, in a tweet on Tuesday night, also confirmed four cases in Katsina, three in Ogun, and one each in Rivers and Bauchi.

2. Nine More Coronavirus Patients Survive In Lagos

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, Tuesday announced the discharge of nine more coronavirus patients from the isolation centres in the state. The nine persons – five females and four males – tested negative twice for the virus. Therefore, the number of discharged persons from the isolation centres in the state is now 107.

3. Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed In Zamfara

Four soldiers have been killed by suspected bandits in an ambush in Zurmi area of Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria. A source familiar with the matter, according to Daily Trust, said that the soldiers were conveying food supplies to their colleagues carrying out an operation, codenamed Hadarin Daji, in a forest when they were ambushed.

4. President Buhari Loses Personal Bodyguard

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s bodyguards, Warrant Officer Lawal Mato, passed on Tuesday after three years of struggling with diabetes. The officer had been working with Buhari for many years before he (Buhari) became president in 2015. The president, in a statement, said Mato was “very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus.’’

5. NBS Reveals Nigeria’s Latest Inflation Rate

Nigeria’s inflation rate reached 12.26 percent in March, 2020, according to latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The current rate increased by 0.06 percent points, which is higher than the rate (12.20 percent) recorded in February 2020.

6. Rivers: Wike Unseals Caverton Helicopters’ Office

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, southern Nigeria, has unsealed the business premises of Caverton Helicopters. The Rivers government unsealed the company after it apologised. Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Professor Zaccheus Adangor, said governor Wike approved the re-opening of the business premises on Monday.

7. Hardship Virus Dangerous Than Coronavirus – TB Joshua

Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, says hardship virus is dangerous than coronavirus. The clergyman made this known in a Facebook post in which he also revealed why men of God are not praying for coronavirus patients. “The presidents of the nations should open up the economy. The more we delay in opening up the economy, the more we will face a worse situation afterwards,” he said.

8. ASUU Faults Move For Online Learning Due To COVID-19

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has kicked against a move by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, for Nigeria to commence online learning. Adamu had directed all universities, polytechnics and colleges of education on virtual learning to enable students to continue with their education as the coronavirus lockdown persists. In reaction, ASUU pointed out to the minister that e-learning differs from computer vending and supplies.

9. Coronavirus: UEFA Make ‘Strong Recommendation’

European football’s governing, UEFA, made a “strong recommendation” on Tuesday that domestic football league seasons – suspended due to coronavirus – be completed. League seasons across Europe were halted in March as coronavirus spread across the world. “There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions,” UEFA said.

10. Barcelona Offer To Sell Camp Nou Naming Rights

Barcelona want to raise money for the fight against coronavirus by selling the naming rights to their Camp Nou stadium next season for the first time in the club’s history. It is understood that the income will be put towards “research projects and other projects involved in the battle against the effects of COVID-19, both at a local and international level”.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.