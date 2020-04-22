Nigeria Records 91 New Coronavirus Cases, Tally Now 873 (See Breakdown)

Nigeria recorded 91 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number in the country to 873.

Concise News reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 74 infections in Lagos, five in Kaduna, four in Ogun, two in Delta, and two in Edo, while Kwara, Oyo, Abuja and Adamawa have one each.

Till date, 197 persons have been discharged while the country has recorded 28 deaths.

“As at 11:25 pm 22nd April there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197; Deaths: 28,” the NCDC said on its twitter handle.

Breakdown of coronavirus cases by state:

Lagos-504

FCT-119

Kano-73

Ogun-24

Katsina-21

Osun-20

Oyo-17

Edo-17

Kwara-10

Kaduna-9

Akwa Ibom-9

Borno-9

Bauchi-8

Delta-6

Gombe-5

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Sokoto-1

Adamawa-1