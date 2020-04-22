NCDC Speaks on COVID-19 Vaccine Sold In Kano State

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has warned Nigerians against buying a drug sold in Kano State with claims that it is a COVID-19 vaccine.

NCDC tweeted a picture of the drug which is packaged in a transparent plastic bottle and said to have been made from traditional medicine.

According to the NCDC, the drug should be disregarded because no drug has been approved for COVID-19 yet.

NCDC tweeted: “A liquid mixture is being sold with claims that it is”#COVID19 vaccine”. This is FALSE!

“There is currently NO VACCINE or drug approved for #COVID19 prevention by health authorities

“#TakeResponslibility Only purchase & consume drugs at accredited pharmacies or health facilities”.

Also, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed advised Nigerians to ignore the drug while speaking at the daily press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The Minister also advised people to maintain the guidelines given by health authorities to protect themselves.

“The federal ministry of information and culture and its agencies have put up a public enlightenment and advocacy campaign to continue to reach Nigerians with information on how they can protect themselves and avoid contracting the disease.

“This is necessary because in the absence of any vaccine or drug, non-pharmaceutical intervention remains the most effective way to contain the spread of the disease and protect Nigerians.

“By the way, you must ignore the vaccine being hawked in Kano which is called COVID-19 vaccine. It’s yellow in colour. It is not certified by anybody; please don’t patronise the hawkers.

“The campaign has, therefore, continued to focus on the need for the populace to adhere strictly to social distancing and mass gathering restrictions. Wear face masks and ensure good personal hygiene.”