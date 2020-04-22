Muntari Speaks On Relationship With Mourinho A Decade After Treble

Ghanaian midfielder, Sulley Muntari has said that he and Jose Mourinho still maintain a good relationship since the treble they won together at Inter Milan a decade ago.

Muntari and Mourinho joined Inter Milan in 2008 and went on to establish the club as the only Italian club to win the Serie A, Champions League and Coppa Italia in the same season.

“We were a great team, built by two great people in Massimo Moratti and Jose Mourinho, Muntari told Derbyderbyderby.

“We won everything. The relationship with Mourinho is still very good today. We are always in touch. We speak to each other almost every day, we have a chat consisting of the treble winners. Almost every morning someone writes something.

“Apart from the four who always tease me, Orlandoni, Materazzi, Chivu and Sneijder, everyone else is a good guy.”