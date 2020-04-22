IPOB Reacts As Kemi Olunloyo Hints At Nnamdi Kanu’s Death

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to claims by controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, that its leader Nnamdi Kanu may be dead.

Kemi Olunloyo who was recently hailed for declaring the death of late Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari, took to tweeted with a post suggesting the IPOB leader’s death.

She tweeted: “#BREAKING Tomorrow I will tell you if IPOB Terror leader Nnamdi Kanu is DEAD in Italy and cremated or being impersonated by a Double Nnamdi of Sudan. I’m the only credible Journalist for this”.

However, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, rubbished the claims as he revealed that Nnamdi Kanu would be addressing the world on Wednesday.

He said, “Kemi Olunloyo was paid to talk rubbish about Nnamdi Kanu, he’s not dead. Kanu is very much alive, strong and healthy.

“They paid her to attack Kanu because he has been exposing them and their ills.

“Our leader will be live on air this evening, so forget that woman, she is talking rubbish.”