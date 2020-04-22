Ignore COVID-19 Vaccine Sold In Kano – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has advised Nigerians to ignore a COVID-19 vaccine being sold on the streets in Kano State.

Lai Mohammed who spoke at the daily press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, stated that the vaccine has not been certified.

The Minister also advised people to maintain the guidelines given by health authorities to protect themselves.

“The federal ministry of information and culture and its agencies have put up a public enlightenment and advocacy campaign to continue to reach Nigerians with information on how they can protect themselves and avoid contracting the disease.

“This is necessary because in the absence of any vaccine or drug, non-pharmaceutical intervention remains the most effective way to contain the spread of the disease and protect Nigerians.

“By the way, you must ignore the vaccine being hawked in Kano which is called COVID-19 vaccine. It’s yellow in colour. It is not certified by anybody; please don’t patronise the hawkers.

“The campaign has, therefore, continued to focus on the need for the populace to adhere strictly to social distancing and mass gathering restrictions. Wear face masks and ensure good personal hygiene.”