El-rufai Recovers From Coronavirus After Four Weeks Of Medical Care

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has announced that he has recovered from coronavirus weeks after testing positive for the virus.

El-rufai revealed that two test results carried out on him showed that he has recovered from the virus.

He also revealed that he gave himself medical attention for four weeks after he tested positive for the virus.

He said, “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.”

El-rufai is the third governor to recover from coronavirus after Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Seyi Makinda of Oyo State.