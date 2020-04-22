Deported Almajiris WIll Return As Bandits – Shehu Sani

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has criticized the northern governors for their strategy in tackling the almajiri system in their region.

With COVID-19 fast spreading across the country, the governors have decided to deport almajiris who are not indigenous to their states.

The Kano State government yesterday deported 419 almajiris to Katsina State where they will be lodged at the NYSC camp in the state,

The move by the governor has been criticized by Shehu Sani who stated that the almajiris whom have deported will return as bandits.

Shehu Sani wrote: “When you arrest the dirty and beggarly Almajiri from your Beautiful Cities and ‘deport’ him to his village, away from your tourists, your visitors, your leisure and your sights, you are only hiding your dirty undies instead of cleaning them.

“The Almajiri you choose to deport to the villages and refuse to educate and integrate will return to you as Bandits or Insurgents.”