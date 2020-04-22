Home » Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 117 New Cases, Total Now 782 (See Breakdown)

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 117 New Cases, Total Now 782 (See Breakdown)

By - 1 hour on April 22, 2020
Coronavirus Cases

Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, address the media (file image courtesy: NCDC)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday confirmed 117 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 782.

Concise News reports that 59 of the latest cases were recorded in Lagos, 22 in Abuja, 14 in Kano, and six in Borno.

The health agency, in a tweet on Tuesday night, also confirmed four cases in Katsina, three

Breakdown of cases by states:

Lagos-430
FCT-118
Kano-73
Osun-20
Ogun-20
Oyo-16
Katsina-16
Edo-15
Kwara-9
Kaduna-9
Akwa Ibom-9
Borno-9
Bauchi-8
Gombe-5
Delta-4
Ekiti-4
Ondo-3
Rivers-3
Jigawa-2
Enugu-2
Niger-2
Abia-2
Benue-1
Anambra-1
Sokoto-1

