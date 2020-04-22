Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 117 New Cases, Total Now 782 (See Breakdown)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday confirmed 117 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 782.

Concise News reports that 59 of the latest cases were recorded in Lagos, 22 in Abuja, 14 in Kano, and six in Borno.

The health agency, in a tweet on Tuesday night, also confirmed four cases in Katsina, three

117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 59 in Lagos 29 in FCT 14 in Kano 6 in Borno 4 in Katsina 3 in Ogun 1 in Rivers 1 in Bauchi As at 11:25 pm 21st April there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197 Deaths: 25 pic.twitter.com/i6UaoqWHiu — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 21, 2020

Breakdown of cases by states:

Lagos-430

FCT-118

Kano-73

Osun-20

Ogun-20

Oyo-16

Katsina-16

Edo-15

Kwara-9

Kaduna-9

Akwa Ibom-9

Borno-9

Bauchi-8

Gombe-5

Delta-4

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Sokoto-1