Aurier, Sissoko Apologise For Disobeying Social Distancing Advice

Tottenham stars Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko have issued an apology after they flouted the guidelines on social distancing given by government.

A video which has since been deleted showed both footballers training together in total disregard of social distancing.

Both players have now issued a joint apology in which they pledged to donate to help the National Health Service.

“We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing,” the statement read.

“We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here. We must all respect the Government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic.

“We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts.”