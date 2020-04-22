Almajiris Deported From Kano Will Lodge At NYSC Camp – Katsina Govt

The Katsina State Government has announced that the almajiris deported from Kano State would lodge at the NYSC camp in the state.

This was disclosed by Alhaji Abdullahi Yar’adua, the Director of Press in the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State had deported 419 almajiris to Katsina as part of an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Acknowledging the arrival of the almajiris, the Katsina State Government issued a statement which reads:

”We thank the Kano State Government for making adequate arrangements in profiling and quarantining the almajiris before handing them over.

“Parents are advised to desist from sending their wards to unknown places, thereby, exposing them to social dangers under the guise of seeking for religious knowledge.

“It is their responsibility to ensure proper upbringing of their children, which is totally lacking in the almajiri system.”