Adamawa State has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 with the index case moved to the state’s Specialist Hospital in Yola.

The news was confirmed by the patient via phone conversation with newsmen who await official confirmation from the Chairman of the COVID-19 Containment Committee, Bashir Ahmed.

The victim revealed that he returned to Adamawa from Kano State and had practised self-isolation.

Meanwhile, Concise news reported that the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has warned Nigerians against buying a drug sold in Kano State with claims that it is a COVID-19 vaccine.

NCDC tweeted a picture of the drug which is packaged in a transparent plastic bottle and said to have been made from traditional medicine.

According to the NCDC, the drug should be disregarded because no drug has been approved for COVID-19 yet.

NCDC tweeted: “A liquid mixture is being sold with claims that it is”#COVID19 vaccine”. This is FALSE!

“There is currently NO VACCINE or drug approved for #COVID19 prevention by health authorities

“#TakeResponslibility Only purchase & consume drugs at accredited pharmacies or health facilities”.