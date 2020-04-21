Nigerian singer Timaya says the coronavirus pandemic has stopped him from dropping his latest project titled, ‘Gratitude’.

Timaya made this known in his Instagram page where he asked his fans if he should still release the album while the country grapples with the coronavirus.

He said, “Beautiful people, what’s good? Listen. I was supposed to be bringing out my album, titled ‘Gratitude.’ I’ve been waiting for this corona period to get over, but I don’t see that coming any time soon. So what do you want to tell me, should I drop it? I’m asking because I don’t want to look too insensitive, but trust me, I want to drop that album… It’s fire.

“Tell me what you think, should I drop it or should I wait till after corona?”