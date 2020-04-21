Nigerian singer Timaya says the coronavirus pandemic has stopped him from dropping his latest project titled, ‘Gratitude’.
Timaya made this known in his Instagram page where he asked his fans if he should still release the album while the country grapples with the coronavirus.
He said, “Beautiful people, what’s good? Listen. I was supposed to be bringing out my album, titled ‘Gratitude.’ I’ve been waiting for this corona period to get over, but I don’t see that coming any time soon. So what do you want to tell me, should I drop it? I’m asking because I don’t want to look too insensitive, but trust me, I want to drop that album… It’s fire.
“Tell me what you think, should I drop it or should I wait till after corona?”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.