Why I Snubbed A Move To Arsenal, Tottenham – Enyeama

Former Lille goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has said that he snubbed offers from Arsenal and Tottenham despite having a desire to play in the English Premier League.

He stated that he snubbed Arsenal because of his desire for first-team action.

“Arsenal wanted me for second choice, but I was not interested. I also had an offer from Tottenham that wanted me for second choice also and I wasn’t interested,” Enyeama told ESPN.

“It was after the 2006 Nations Cup and then again around the 2014 World Cup. When I turned them down, that is when they [Arsenal] took David Ospina.

“For me, I was at the stage where I preferred playing even if it was for one of the smallest teams. That is what the agents that were involved told me. That Arsene (Wenger) wanted me but he is not so sure because of my height and things like that.

“People have their choices and I respect their choices.”

Enyeama had a trial with Bolton Wanderers where he was supposed to sign a deal in the 2000s which never happened.

“I am still wondering why I didn’t sign. It was a trial that went so well,” he continued.

“They even told me I was going to get jersey number 35. All that was left was just to do the medicals.

“I was supposed to be number three, because Bolton had two goalkeepers already, with Jussi Jaaskelainen as number one.

“But I don’t regret it because it gave me the opportunity to go to Israel. I am so happy that I went to Israel because it opened doors for me.”