Toke Makinwa Leaks Alleged N*de Pictures In Response To A Scammer

OAP Toke Makinwa sent a strong message to a scammer who threatened to leak her n*de pictures unless she does what he told her to do.

The n*de pictures which were sent to the OAP were leaked by her with claims that they were photoshopped.

Toke Makinwa also warned the scammer to stop bothering himself with the emails he sends to her because she has no money to give out and would never negotiate with his kind.

She wrote: “Is this really how low we’ve become? I understand that things are hard, I get that feeding off each other and scamming people will be on the rise but I’ve never and would never negotiate with con artists/scammers. I am sharing this ahead of your threats to release these edited/false images cos this is disappointing, this is not humanity, there is a pandemic killing people and there are also certain human beings wanting to exploit people in a time when we should all spread love and kindness. Stop with your bloody emails already. I am not the one, not yesterday, not today, not ever. I don’t have any money to give you”.