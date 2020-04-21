See Oge Okoye’s Reply After Troll Mocks Her For Being Unmarried

Nollywood actress Oge Okoye has been slammed by a troll after she shared pictures of herself with a motivational message on social media.

The actress wrote: “Good people are like street lights along the roads…..They don’t make the distance short but they light up the path and make the walk EASY & SAFE…..Good morning glammies”.

Responding to the pictures of Okoye looking like a schoolgirl, the troll reminded the actress that she is old and should be married already.

He wrote: “You don’t know that you are old already, Abeg go and get married and settle down, not dressing like a p*rn star”.

Okoye responded saying: ” I understand the outrage grandpa… Lockdown will be over soon”.