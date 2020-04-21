Rivers State: Wike Unseals Caverton Helicopters’ Office

The Governor Nyesom Wike administration of Rivers state, southern Nigeria, has unsealed the business premises of Caverton Helicopters.

Concise News understands that the Rivers government unsealed the company after it apologised.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Professor Zaccheus Adangor, said governor Wike approved the re-opening of the business premises on Monday.

“We have unsealed the business premises of Caverton Helicopters,” Adangor said in a statement.

“His Excellency, the Rivers State Governor gave the approval today. The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area was directed to unseal it.

“I have received a call from the company to confirm that their business premises has been unsealed.

“We unsealed the premises on the basis of the apology tendered by the company and their commitment to be of good conduct.”

Wike had, on 8 April, ordered the shutdown of the company for violating his lockdown order occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.