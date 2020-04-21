One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s bodyguards, Warrant Officer Lawal Mato, passed on Tuesday after three years of struggling with diabetes.
Concise News understands that the officer had been working with Buhari for many years before he (Buhari) became president in 2015.
The president, in a statement, said Mato was “very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus.’’
He prayed that Allah will ease his passage to paradise and grant his family, government and people of Jigawa State, the fortitude to bear the loss.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.