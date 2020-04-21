One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s bodyguards, Warrant Officer Lawal Mato, passed on Tuesday after three years of struggling with diabetes.

Concise News understands that the officer had been working with Buhari for many years before he (Buhari) became president in 2015.

The president, in a statement, said Mato was “very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus.’’

He prayed that Allah will ease his passage to paradise and grant his family, government and people of Jigawa State, the fortitude to bear the loss.