Ogun State Opens Drive-through Testing Centers For COVID-19

The Ogun State Government has announced that it has begun Drive-through testing centers as part of efforts against COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this known via a statement issued on his official Instagram page.

The statement reads: “We have begun delivering on our promise to locate COVID-19 drive-through testing centres in border communities – Lagos being the priority.

“The Ogun State Walk-in & Drive-through Testing Centre we situated in Sango in Ado-Odo/Ota LGA, will start operation tomorrow.

“The Centre will reduce the possibility of community transmission, while ensuring that tests are within the reach of suspected cases and results are available within 24 hours”.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria has reached over 600 as announced by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.