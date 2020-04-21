Mourinho Showed Me Tough Love, Made Me A Better Player – Rashford

Marcus Rashford has revealed that the tough love from Manchester United former manager, Jose Mourinho, made him a better player.

Rashford started his career playing from the wing but now leads United’s strike force with 19 goals this season.

However, he wasn’t at his best under former manager Jose Mourinho whom he now admits had a positive impact on his career.

“It was tough but I think when you look back on it in five or six years, they’re the moments that give you that mental toughness,” Rashford told the UTD Podcast.

“As an all-round player I’ve improved a lot and a lot of it is down to those two years under Jose.

“We had ups and downs. When I look back at it, it was a tough period but definitely a period that made me a better player.”

The England International also hailed Zlatan Ibrahimovic for impacting in his career during the Swede’s time at Old Trafford.

“His mentality was beyond anything I’d ever played with before,” he added. “He didn’t care what anyone would say to him or what anyone was saying about him.

“In terms of his mentality he was key to my development, especially when Jose was there because he was someone who had played under him before and he knew you had to be a certain type of way to survive under him.”