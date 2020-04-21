The Lagos State Government has shut down some hospitals in the state which had some of their workers exposed to COVID-19.

The hospitals which include the one the late Chief of Staff Abba Kyari died in, have been placed o=under lock and keys for two weeks.

The hospitals are: St Nicholas, Lagos Island branch; First Cardiology Consultants Hospital, Ikoyi (where Abba Kyari died. St Edwards Hospital, Ajah, Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Lekki; County Hospital, Ogba and Premier Specialist Hospital, Victoria Island.

Abba Kyari who was buried on Saturday died from coronavirus complications as revealed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Profesor Akin Abayomi.

Abba Kyari tested positive for the virus after he returned from a trip to Germany and also Egypt.

Meanwhile, the clinical director at St Nicholas Hospital, Ebun Bamgboye, who confirmed the development stated that they the hospital had been exposed to the virus.

A statement issued reads in part, “The safety of all our staff and patients is of paramount importance to us. As such, we are complying with the directive of the HEFAMAA (Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency) to suspend our services for 2 weeks (Saturday 18th April 2020 — Saturday 2′ May 2020),” the hospital said.

“We understand the critical needs of our patients, hence we have introduced our telemedicine services where patients can consult our doctors via video and audio channels by calling.”