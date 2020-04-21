How Husband Cut Wife’s Hand In Yobe State

Police in Yobe state, northeast Nigeria, have arrested a 22-year-old man identified as Ba’ari Bacha for cutting his wife’s hand.

Concise News understands that the incident happened in Kasaisa community, Damaturu.

It was learned that Bacha’s wife, Halima Bulama, had sought permission to attend a wedding ceremony of a family member. The husband refused to grant her permission.

But Halima still left for the wedding ceremony when her husband was not at home.

This infuriated Bacha, who left for Halima’s father’s house to report to her parents but met his wife there.

It was gathered that Bacha angrily brought out a matchete and cut his wife’s right hand right in the presence of her parents.

The matter was reported to the police and Bacha was arrested.

Explaining the reason for his action, the father of three children said his wife was fond of disobeying him.

“I committed the crime because of my wife’s disobedience to martial ethics. She has been travelling without my permission. I did this out of anger, I regret my action,” Bacha said.

Meanwhile, Halima is receiving treatment at Yobe State Teaching Hospital in Damaturu.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, vowed that justice will be done.