Fresh Update On Coronavirus Deaths In Lagos State

Number of people that have died of coronavirus in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, reached 16 on Monday with two new deaths., according to the health commissioner in the state.

Concise News reports that Professor Akin Abayomi announced the new deaths on Tuesday, saying that one of them was a 45 year-old man who returned from India in January.

The second was a 36-year-old woman who had a severe underlying health problems, according to the commissioner.

He tweeted that the woman had no history of travel or contact with any confirmed case of coronavirus, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any concern about COVID-19 infection in their various communities.

Till date, Nigeria has recorded 665 coronavirus cases, with Lagos, which is the country’s commercial centre, the worst hit as it has recorded 376 infections.

But the state can hive a sigh of relief as it recorded zero new cases on Monday.

Also, Lagos, which houses 260 active cases, has discharged 98 patients.