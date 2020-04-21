Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed In Zamfara

Four soldiers have been killed by suspected bandits in an ambush in Zurmi area of Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria.

A source familiar with the matter, according to Daily Trust, said that the soldiers were conveying food supplies to their colleagues carrying out an operation, codenamed Hadarin Daji, in a forest when they were ambushed.

It was gathered that the soldiers were ambushed by the armed men near Garin-Kada and Birane villages in Zurmi.

“Taking advantage of their knowledge of the rough terrain inside the forest, they lurked around until the troops arrived at a certain spot before they opened fire on their vehicles,” Daily Trust quoted the source as saying.

“They opened fire on the vehicles conveying the troops and four of them died on the spot. However, the troops responded and killed dozens of gunmen and recovered about eight AK 47 rifles.

“The Force Commander of the OPHD who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Sokoto, Brig. Gen. Aminu Bande has visited the scene perhaps to assess the situation.”