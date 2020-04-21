FG Apologizes For Ignoring Social Distancing Kyari’s Burial

The Federal Government has apologized to Nigerians for not observing the social distancing guideline during the burial of late Chief of Staff Abba Kyari on Saturday.

The apology was tendered by the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, while addressing a press briefing organized by the task force in Abuja on Monday.

He said ”On the 17th of April 2020 we lost the Chief of Staff to the President to the coronavirus.

“He was fully committed to ensuring Nigeria responded effectively to the challenge of COVID-19 and he died in the line of duty.

“We will always remember his robust efforts, his dedication, and unwavering commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to manage the impact of this pandemic.

”We have resolved to remain focused on the response to the pandemic in honour of Mr Kyari and all those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

”The PTD recognises regrettably the unintentional violation of the principles and protocols that form the core of our messages to Nigerians at the funeral of the late Chief of Staff.

”These principles for emphasis include the guidance provided on mass gatherings, social distancing, personal hygiene and restriction of movement.

”Lessons have been learnt and appropriate measures have been taken to close all gaps.”